Full Body Scanner Market Size, Key Players, Segmentation, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Full Body Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”,

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global full body scanner market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the full body scanner market ?

The global full body scanner market size reached US$ 341.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 822.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2024-2032.



A full body scanner refers to a device used for detecting objects concealed under a person's clothing, including weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items. It is based on advanced imaging technology (AIT) that uses low-level radio frequency (RF) or X-rays to capture three-dimensional (3D) images of a body. Compared to traditional detectors, full body scanners are less intrusive, faster, and more accurate, that aid in detecting hidden weapons. Consequently, they are widely utilized at railways, metro stations, stadiums, border crossings, and government buildings.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/full-body-scanner-market/requestsample

Full Body Scanner Market Trends:

The rising usage of these devices at airport terminals to accelerate the screening of passengers for concealed drugs, weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items, which speed up security checks, improve convenience, and save time, is among the key factors driving the full body scanner market. Moreover, the implementation of government regulations to ensure the safety of critical and sensitive installations, such as nuclear power plants, military bases, energy infrastructures, research facilities, embassies, consulates, and financial institutions, is also stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced scanners that provide high-definition (HD) imaging and use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve identification efficiency and lower false alarms is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the incorporation of automated threat recognition technology that analyzes body scan data in real-time to identify potential threats is further propelling the global market. Besides this, the increasing security threats from terrorists and anti-social elements and the rising awareness among users regarding the benefits of these tools over traditional metal detectors are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced product variants are anticipated to fuel the full body scanner market over the forecasted period.

Full Body Scanner Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the full body scanner market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



3F Advanced Systems

Braun & Co. Limited

Brijot Imaging Systems Inc.

Leidos

Nuctech Company Ltd (Tsinghua Tongfang Co. Ltd.)

ODSecurity B.V.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Smiths Group plc, T

ek84 Inc. Westminster Group Plc, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:



The report has segmented the full body scanner market on the basis of technology, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:



Millimeter Wave Scanner

X-Ray



Backscatter X-Ray Transmission X-Ray

Breakup by Application:



Transport Critical Infrastructure Protection

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163