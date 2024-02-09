Airport Moving Walkway System Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Airport Moving Walkway System Market Report by Business Type (New Installation, Modernization, Maintenance), Type (Belt Type, Pallet Type), Angle (Horizontal, Inclined), Speed (Constant Moving Walkways (CMW), Accelerating Moving Walkways (AMW)), and Region ​2024-2032 ​“, The global airport moving walkway system market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% during 2024-2032.

An airport moving walkway system, commonly referred to as a travelator or moving sidewalk, is a mechanized, horizontal conveyor belt-like system installed within airport terminals and other transportation hubs. Its primary function is to transport passengers and their luggage over short to moderate distances, typically on flat or slightly inclined surfaces. This transportation solution enhances passenger mobility within airports, making it easier for travelers to cover the considerable distances between gates, terminals, and other airport facilities. The airport moving walkway system consists of a series of motorized belts or pallets that move in one direction, allowing passengers to stand or walk on them, thereby expediting their journey through the airport. These systems contribute significantly to improving passenger convenience, reducing walking fatigue, and optimizing overall airport logistics.

Airport Moving Walkway System Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary drivers is the escalating growth of the aviation industry worldwide. As air travel becomes more accessible to a broader range of people, airports are witnessing a substantial increase in passenger footfall. To efficiently manage this influx and ensure seamless passenger flow, airports are investing in modernizing their infrastructure, including the installation of advanced Moving Walkway Systems. This trend is particularly pronounced in major airport hubs and emerging aviation markets, where the need to accommodate the growing number of travelers is paramount. Furthermore, the emphasis on enhancing passenger experience and optimizing operational efficiency is steering the adoption of airport moving walkway systems. Airports are recognizing that a comfortable and hassle-free journey is crucial for attracting and retaining passengers. Installing moving walkways reduces the time passengers spend traversing the airport and minimizes physical strain, leading to a more pleasant travel experience. This aligns with the broader trend of airports becoming more customer-centric, aiming to create a positive impression on passengers and thereby bolstering their competitiveness in the aviation industry. Another notable trend in the airport moving walkway system market is the integration of advanced technologies to improve system performance and reliability. Airport operators are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art control systems and sensors that enable predictive maintenance, ensuring that moving walkways remain operational with minimal downtime. Additionally, energy-efficient designs and eco-friendly materials are gaining prominence as airports seek to reduce their environmental footprint and adhere to sustainability goals.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Business Type:



New Installation

Modernization Maintenance

Breakup by Type:



Belt Type Pallet Type

Breakup by Angle:



Horizontal Inclined

Breakup by Speed:



Constant Moving Walkways (CMW) Accelerating Moving Walkways (AMW)

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Limited)

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

KONE Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Group

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd

ThyssenKrupp AG.

