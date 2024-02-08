DEFROGS, An ERC404 Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list DEFROGS, a revolutionary platform for digital collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain, in the innovation zone. For all CoinW users, the DEFROGS/USDT trading pair and DEFROGSx3 ETF

DeFrogs is at the forefront of the ERC404 evolution, introducing a collection of 10,000 unique DeFrogs NFTs. These NFTs are not just digital collectibles; they represent a new era of semi-fungible tokens that offer persistent liquidity on the Ethereum blockchain. With its token issuance similar to the viral Pandora, DeFrogs stands as a second-generation meme coin under the 404 protocol, marking a significant milestone in the meme coin ecosystem.

Since launching, it has quickly captured the attention of the crypto community, combining the charm of meme culture with advanced blockchain technology to offer a unique investment opportunity.

Market Performance and Community Engagement

Within just two days of its launch, DeFrogs has achieved remarkable milestones, including a market valuation of $18 million and over 2210 holding addresses. The project boasts a solid base pool liquidity of $560,000, demonstrating strong market confidence and investor interest. DeFrogs' vibrant community is rapidly growing, with 3359 followers on Twitter and 2533 members in its Telegram chat group, underscoring the project's widespread appeal and engagement.

Tokenomics

DeFrogs has a total supply of 10,000 tokens, with 80% allocated for initial liquidity in a fair launch model. This ensures a democratized access and fair distribution among enthusiasts and investors alike. Looking ahead, the project is poised for significant growth, leveraging the wealth effect and innovative features of the ERC404 protocol to expand its footprint in the crypto space.

