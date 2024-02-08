AGEIO, A Decentralized Staking Platform For The Theta Network, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list the AGEIO, a decentralized staking platform for the Theta Network, in the innovation zone. For all CoinW users, the AGEIO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 8th, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC).







AGEIO: Revolutionizing Theta Network Staking for Passive Income and Enhanced Security

AGEIO is a decentralized staking platform designed for the Theta Network, enabling more individuals to earn passive income and rewarding token holders. Tailored for user-friendliness and efficiency, AGEIO simplifies the process for anyone to stake Theta and earn both Tfuel and AGT rewards. The decentralized nature of the protocol ensures the security and reliability of staking investments.

By staking Theta, users contribute to staking pools that aggregate tokens to meet the minimum requirement for depositing into a Guardian node. The creation of multiple pools decentralizes the protocol and reduces the risk associated with amassing large funds in a single pool. Participants are allocated a rolling percentage of the pool, determining the Tfuel rewards they receive.

AGEIO serves not only as a revenue-generating token but also as a utility token, enhancing the token's intrinsic value and contributing to the network's growth. To access various utility features, stakers are required to hold a specific amount of AGEIO tokens, with the utility levels being tiered according to the number of staked AGEIO tokens. These utility features will be manually adjusted as the AGEIO price fluctuates, with additional functions introduced as the network expands.

Tokenomics

The AGEIO token, an TNT20 token issued on the Theta Mainnet, boasts a total fixed supply of 36 billion tokens. Staking contracts are deployed on the Theta chain via Guardian nodes.

Utility of Ageio Staking (Tiered system of Ageio staking)

– Unstaking Fee 500,000

– Reduced Unstaking Time 1,000,000

– No unstaking fee 2,000,000

– No fee on rewards 10,000,000

The protocol imposes a 3.97% fee for facilitating decentralized staking, with revenues directed towards benefiting AGEIO token holders, including buybacks. Of this, 1.5% contributes to the AGEIO treasury to enhance the protocol, collected through Tfuel rewards. The remaining 2.47% is converted into AGT tokens via weekly systematic buybacks using ThetaSwap, with tokens subsequently sent to a burn contract and removed from the supply. This mechanism creates consistent buying pressure, adding value to AGEIO token holders by enriching the utility and appeal of holding and staking AGEIO tokens.

