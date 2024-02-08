Iceland witnesses 2nd volcano eruption, with lava shooting up to 80-meters high

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Iceland witnessed the second eruption of a volcano this year, with lava shooting up to 80 meters (260 feet) high. This marks the sixth instance of volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.



Live footage depicted streams of vibrant orange lava erupting from cracks in the earth against the backdrop of the dark night sky.



“Warning: A volcanic eruption started north of Sylingarfell,” the nation’s meteorological office stated on its website.



Intense seismic activity commenced at approximately 5:30 a.m., followed by the eruption itself about 30 minutes later, according to reports.



The eruption occurred along a fissure measuring approximately 3 kilometers (2 miles) in length, as stated by the Icelandic Met Office. They also mentioned that the eruption was suspected to have originated from the same location as the one on December 18.



The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa announced its closure on Thursday due to the volcanic activity.



In contrast to the previous eruption which began on January 14 and lasted around two days, with lava flows encroaching upon the outskirts of Grindavik fishing town, prompting the evacuation of its nearly 4,000 residents and causing some houses to catch fire, the eruption on Thursday occurred at a distance from Grindavik. Icelandic geophysicist Ari Trausti Gudmundsson informed a UK-based news agency that it was unlikely to directly threaten the town.



“But it could pose some threat to the road to Grindavik and it could pose some threat to the power plant and even to the Blue Lagoon,” he stated, adding that the risk depended on how much lava ultimately flowed from the ground.

