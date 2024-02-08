Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on anti-corrosion coatings market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-corrosion-coatings-market/requestsample

Anti-corrosion coatings are specialized protective paints applied to surfaces to prevent corrosion and deterioration caused by environmental factors, chemicals, or salt water. These coatings are vital in extending the lifespan and maintaining the integrity of infrastructure and equipment in various industries. The types of anti-corrosion coatings include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, and zinc, among others, each offering distinct advantages in terms of durability, resistance, and application areas. Epoxy coatings, for example, are renowned for their robust performance in harsh environments, while zinc coatings are preferred for their galvanic protection properties. The primary advantages of anti-corrosion coatings include their ability to significantly reduce maintenance costs, enhance safety, and increase the longevity of assets, making them essential in sectors such as marine, oil and gas, construction, and automotive.

Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing robust growth, driven by industrial expansion and the increasing demand for longer-lasting materials in aggressive environments. Along with this, the growing need to protect infrastructure, machinery, and vehicles in industries such as marine, oil and gas, construction, and automotive, where exposure to harsh conditions is common, is fueling the demand for effective anti-corrosion solutions. In addition, technological advancements in coating formulations, providing better protection and longer life, are also propelling the market forward. Moreover, the rising awareness of the cost implications of corrosion and the subsequent shift towards preventive measures is providing a boost to the market. Apart from this, environmental regulations and the growing demand for eco-friendly coatings are leading to innovations in water-based and high-solid anti-corrosion coatings, further shaping market trends. The market is also benefiting from the development of regions with high humidity and saline environments, where the need for corrosion protection is paramount, creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on

region, technology, material and application.

Breakup by Technology:



Solvent-based

Water-based

Powder Others

Breakup by Material:



Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Zinc Others

Breakup by Application:



Oil and Gas

Marine

Building and Construction

Automotive and Rail

Aerospace and Defense Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

--

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163