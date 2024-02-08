Azerbaijani Media Demonstrate Professionalism In Coverage Of Electoral Process - Press Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Press Council
of Azerbaijan, as in all electoral processes, focused on media
activities in the February 7 snap presidential election and the
principle of the structure's activities in this regard mainly
covered three directions - monitoring of media outlets in the
pre-election period, hotline mode and observation at polling
stations, Trend reports, referring to the Press Council.
Meanwhile, on the eve of the election the monitoring group of
the Press Council of Azerbaijan familiarized itself with the
materials regularly published by the country's media. The
monitoring results gave grounds to say that Azerbaijani journalism
during the election campaign was sensitive to the formation of an
atmosphere of fair competition, and ensured the realization of the
right of society to receive objective information (there were no
cases of "black PR").
The hotline mode set up in the Press Council on election day was
at the disposal of journalists from the moment the voting started
until its end. During the day there was only one appeal to the city
and cell phone numbers of the Council working in this mode. The
appeal came from a foreign media outlet. On this appeal, it was
established that since this foreign media outlet had not been
accredited in Azerbaijan, its coverage of the election process was
impossible. The author of the appeal was informed about this and
the requirements of Azerbaijani legislation were explained.
The members of the Press Council Board, registered as
journalists and official observers, as well as individual
representatives monitored the conditions created for journalists to
cover the process at polling stations in the capital and various
regions of the republic and established personal contacts with
media representatives. The purpose of this observation, as well as
the setting up of a hotline mode, was to promptly prevent
misunderstandings and possible obstacles that could arise in
connection with the activities of journalists on election day.
The analysis of the work carried out in both areas showed that
journalists performed their professional duties on election day
quite freely, without any obstacles. A significant point is that
the Central Election Commission, the Media Development Agency, and
some state bodies were sensitive to various manifestations of media
activity arising from their authority. Their operational approaches
became important in terms of preventing the formation of wrong
public opinion.
"The Press Council finally concluded that the February 7
presidential election, both during the campaigning period and on
election day, was conducted following all international standards
and the requirements of Azerbaijani legislation in terms of
covering the media process, ensuring its legitimate activities,
media freedom in general, and the right of access to
information.
In general, the information support for the election was at a
high level. The most important thing is that the Azerbaijani media
demonstrated high professionalism in presenting various aspects of
the process. We express our gratitude to each of those who worked
in the realization of this mission of crucial importance for our
people and state. We wish the journalists success in their future
activities," the Press Council said in a statement.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.