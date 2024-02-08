Azerbaijani Gymnasts To Participate In LUXGR Cup 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the LUXGR Cup 2024, to
be held in Luxembourg on February 10-11.
The national team includes Fidan Gurbanli, Deniz Abdullazade,
Sofiya Mammadova, Nazrin Abdullayeva, Kamilla Seyidzade, and Madina
Demirova, Azernews reports.
The gymnasts have already arrived in Luxembourg for
competition.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.