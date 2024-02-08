Voters Show Intense Activity At Presidential Election In Azerbaijan - Italian Lawmaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voters have shown
high activity at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, member of
the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Naike Gruppioni told reporters,
Trend reports.
"During our trips to numerous polling locations today, we
noticed a strong commitment to voting and active voter
participation. The high turnout since this morning demonstrates
citizens' willingness to participate in the election and support
the country's progress. This promotes a good atmosphere and
emphasizes people's enthusiasm to participate in political issues,"
she said.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an
exit poll conducted during the presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.