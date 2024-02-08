Dental Splints Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dental Splints Market Report by Mobility Degree (Flexible, Semi-Rigid, Rigid), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global dental splints market size reached US$ 438.8 Million in

2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 637.2 Million by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% during

2023-2028.

Dental splints are specialized oral devices designed to stabilize, realign, or support teeth and the temporomandibular joint, often used to treat various dental and maxillofacial issues. These splints are made from medical-grade materials like acrylic and thermoplastic and are custom-fitted to individual patients. They serve a multitude of purposes, such as aiding in the treatment of bruxism (teeth grinding), temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ), and periodontal diseases, as well as in post-surgical recovery and orthodontic realignments. As a result, dental splints are gaining immense popularity in dental practices and orthodontic clinics and are considered an integral component in the overall treatment plan for maintaining oral health.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-splints-market/requestsample

Dental Splints Market Trends and Drivers:

The global dental splints market is primarily driven by an increase in the prevalence of dental and oral disorders, particularly bruxism and periodontal diseases. Moreover, the rise in the geriatric population, who are often susceptible to dental issues requiring splints, is positively influencing the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in the field, such as the use of 3D printing for custom-fit designs, are further enhancing the effectiveness and desirability of these products. Along with this, the heightened awareness about oral healthcare and the growing focus on aesthetic dentistry have catalyzed the demand for dental splints. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly and biocompatible materials for splint fabrication aligns with the escalating consumer demand for sustainable healthcare solutions, thus fueling market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Mobility Degree:



Flexible

Semi-Rigid Rigid

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Aqualizer

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Glidewell

Ivoclar Vivadent

Sentinel Mouthguard Company Sporting Smiles

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163