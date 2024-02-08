Google Pixel Fold 2 Design Leaked, Likely To Feature New Camera Module & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 2023 marked a significant milestone for foldable smartphones, as multiple new players, such as Google and OnePlus, entered the scene with their respective foldable devices.

The category is expected to grow as Google, the company that created Android, showcases its Pixel Fold in a prominent manner and rolls out native capabilities designed for the foldable form factor.

Nevertheless, when the Pixel Fold was introduced, it received conflicting feedback. Some people commended its small size, but others disregarded it because of the large bezels within. However, it appears that Google is committed to improving the second generation in order to provide a more complete product.

The Google Pixel Fold 2 may have just been revealed to us in a recent story published by Android Authority. The report claims that the new gadget will have a narrower cover display than the Pixel Fold that is now on the market, and that the aspect ratio of the interior display as a whole is square-like, evoking memories of the OnePlus Open.

According to the rumour, Google will be able to better optimise Android applications for this compact form factor, since it was previously a challenge with the Pixel Fold, requiring software workarounds in order to run apps in landscape orientation. Therefore, the corporation would find it much easier to release apps with a narrower device and not have to bother about optimising them.

The Pixel Fold 2 may feature a quad-camera arrangement with a camera module on the top left of the smartphone on the back, replacing the Pixel camera bar, whose design is now easily recognisable. This is another significant modification to the device's rear. It is most likely made up of a periscope zoom, an ultra-wide, a wide lens, and a fourth, unidentified sensor. It may be a time of flight (ToF) sensor or a far infrared sensor, according to Android Authority.

Additionally, the image that is being shown includes a device that is purportedly in the Engineering Validation Test stage, suggesting that the design may alter before to the final product's release. As such, nothing is definitively decided at this point.