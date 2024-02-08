Deputy Gen Sec Of PUIC: Azerbaijan Shows Example Of Transparent Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The observations we conducted on February 7 in Azerbaijan
suggest that the presidential elections were held in a democratic,
free, and transparent environment. This is the democracy holiday of
the Azerbaijani people," Ali Asghar Mohammadi Sijani, Deputy
Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation (PUIC), said at a press conference held in
Baku, Azernews reports, citing Secki-2024.
He noted that Azerbaijan demonstrated an example of transparent
elections.
"We witnessed the organization of the election process at a high
level in the precincts we observed. We congratulate you on the
occasion of the democratic elections," Asgar said
