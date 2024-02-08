               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deputy Gen Sec Of PUIC: Azerbaijan Shows Example Of Transparent Elections


2/8/2024 3:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The observations we conducted on February 7 in Azerbaijan suggest that the presidential elections were held in a democratic, free, and transparent environment. This is the democracy holiday of the Azerbaijani people," Ali Asghar Mohammadi Sijani, Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC), said at a press conference held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Secki-2024.

He noted that Azerbaijan demonstrated an example of transparent elections.

"We witnessed the organization of the election process at a high level in the precincts we observed. We congratulate you on the occasion of the democratic elections," Asgar said

