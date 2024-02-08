Revealing The Powerful ZOOK EML To PST Converter With Amazing Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Here we are introducing you with the ZOOK EML to PST Converter software. It is a reliable and efficient software that allows you to convert EML files to PST format effortlessly. It is designed with a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for both technical and non-technical users. Whether you have a single EML file or a large batch of files, this converter can handle the task efficiently.

Key Features of ZOOK EML to PST Converter

- It is capable to convert multiple EML files to PST format. This feature save your time and efforts specially

when you have large number of EML files to convert.

- The tool preserves all the email metadata, including To, Cc, Bcc, Subject, Date, and Time. It ensure that

your converted PST files are an exact replica of your original EML files.

- The software is committed to protect entire data integrity and original folder hierarchy so that no data loss

could takes place.

- This tool comes with simple and intuitive interface so that both technical and non-technical users can

utilize this tool without any extra efforts.

- It easily convert EML files of all major email clients like Windows Live Mail, Windows Mail, Outlook

Express, Thunderbird and many others.

- It is Windows based program that's why users can smoothly run this tool on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, XP,

Vista and all below versions.

Software Availability

ZOOK EML to PST Converter is available in both trial and full versions. The trial version allows you to only 25 EML files while fully version has no such kind of restriction, you can convert or migrate EML files to Outlook PST.

About the Company

ZOOK Software is an ISO certified company. It is famous for providing powerful and economical emails conversion, emails migration, data recovery emails backup or cloud backup tool. The latest version of ZOOK EML to PST Converter provides you an effective secure results for converting or migrating EML to Outlook PST.



