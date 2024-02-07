Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy - The Youngest Crowned Techno Genius Entrepreneur Honored By World Leadership Federation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy receiving award from Mr Sunny Shah , The Head of The World Leadership Federation , The Senior Vice President & Global Head Collabera Digital and Member of the Board of Advisors Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management

Dr Ishha Farha Quraishy on Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy - Live with AI Humanoid using Generative AI

Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy renowned as the "Youngest Crowned Techno Genius " , by The World Leadership Federation for her exceptional contribution

- Dr Arshi MalikDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy the CEO of IFQ Technologies, renowned as the "Youngest Crowned Techno Genius Entrepreneur of the year," has been honoured by The World Leadership Federation for her exceptional contributions in Technology during The Generative AI Summit and Middle East Asia Award 2024, held in Dubai on January 20th. Dr Isha Is the young face for innovation, technology and Women Power in the Middle East and has been celebrated as a leading figure in the tech Industry.She is defined by New York Forbes as the "Crowned Technopreneur - where Tech Brilliance meets Beauty Grace", has earned widespread recognition for her remarkable achievements and equal passion. As an AI and Metaverse Innovation Evangelist with a Doctorate in Education Technology, she holds the honorary titles of Her Excellency and Ambassador for the UN Diplomatic Mission for Global Peace. Furthermore, Dr. Isha holds the prestigious titles of Mrs. Universe 2019 Solidarity and Mrs. UAE United Nations , making history as the first candidate to represent at an International Pageant.Her fervor for revolutionizing the global education system for children using technology has made her a torchbearer for leveraging AI to enhance learning opportunities. Dr. Isha's dedication and commitment to driving positive change through her multifaceted roles have defined her as a true trailblazer in the fields of technology, education, and global diplomacy.World Leadership Federation symbolizes and highlights excellence in leadership capabilities across industries, sectors and domains globally. Leadership Federation is a beacon of leadership excellence that surpasses boundaries and industries on a global scale. It was established in 2016 with a singular goal to cultivate a culture of exceptional leadership, inspire innovation, and honor authentic leaders who are making a significant impact in various sectors worldwide. This journey reached its pinnacle at the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards held in Dubai on the 20th of January, where luminaries from different corners of the world were recognized.Dr Isha Farha Quraishy Received the award from Mr Sunny Shah, The Head of the World Leadership Federation, The Senior Vice President & Global Head Collabera Digital and Member of the Board of Advisors Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management.Against the vibrant backdrop of Dubai, the event featured distinguished leaders and luminaries who shaped the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards with an illustrious jury comprising Yaseen Sahar, Dr. Rama Moondra, and Dipen Tamboli. The awards ceremony honored a stellar lineup of participants and was graced by special guests including Mohammed Al Mashroom, HE. Amb. Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy, Robin Joffe, and Dr. Nairouz Bader. Overall, this summit was a truly transformative experience that highlighted the limitless capabilities of Generative AI and celebrated exceptional individuals making significant contributions in the field.. he Leadership Federation's efforts in uniting and celebrating outstanding leaders from different industries and backgrounds are a testament to its vision of promoting exceptional leadership on a global scale.The Generative AI Summit held in Dubai on January 20th was a ground-breaking event that showcased the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Hosted by the forward-thinking Leadership Federation, this summit brought together innovators, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders to delve into the cutting-edge realm of generative AI."IFQ has continually evolved as a technological frontrunner, incubating and advancing AI solutions at the forefront of innovation. With a strategic focus on enhancing our technology stock, we have positioned ourselves as pioneers in the AI domain, pioneering ground-breaking advancements and impactful.This leadership role has empowered me to steer the company towards its most innovative technological pursuits, shaping our trajectory within the AI landscape and establishing us as a key player within the industry. Worked with World Leaders, World Class Tech Partners Research Partners, and Customers in ME, India and Africa. I'm super thrilled and honored to receive this award from The World Leadership Federation and this marks the first award of the year 2024" - Says the Aesthetic Intellect Dr. Ishha Farha QuraishyWe are thrilled to recognize DR. Ishha Farha Quraishy, for her remarkable accomplishments and unwavering commitment to innovation. Her exemplary work and outstanding contributions to the field of technology have not only earned her the admiration Internationally but also the distinguished honors and awards across world. Dr. Ishha is creating a Centre of Excellence in AI and catering to various industries like Education. Health, Surveillance, Entertainment & Media, Agriculture and also for Humanitarian needs. Dr. Isha is developing an Ai Platform to help and support gifted children with Mental and physical challenges, helping them with innovative idea using Brain wave Monitoring, Prediction analysis and Avtar Buddies.As a budding prodigy in the realm of technology and innovation, embodies the spirit of ingenuity and serves as a beacon of inspiration for young minds everywhere. Her dedication and passion drive her to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the technological landscape. We eagerly anticipate witnessing her future endeavors and the positive impact she will undoubtedly make on the world."

