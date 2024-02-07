70 Types Of Tyres To Face New Quality Control Norms From March 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 7 (KNN) Starting from March next year, approximately 70 types and sizes of tyres manufactured by multiple companies will be subject to mandatory quality control norms, according to an official.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), , the official added, is currently in the process of updating the list of tyre sizes/types, with the number increasing from 600 to 960, as reported by ET.

The move aims to strengthen quality standards for tyres and curb the influx of sub-standard products into the country.

It will also provide ample time for industry stakeholders and associations to exchange information, validate, and conduct necessary testing for durability and endurance.

Under the review process conducted by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), recommendations regarding the inclusion/exclusion of pneumatic tyre sizes from the list of domestically manufactured tyres are made. Specifically, tyre sizes produced by more than one manufacturer will be considered domestically manufactured.

The revised list will classify 70 tyre sizes/types, manufactured by multiple companies, as domestically produced, thus subjecting them to quality control orders effective from March 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the remaining 890 sizes/types, not manufactured domestically and imported from overseas, will be exempt from quality control regulations.

The initiative is part of India's broader efforts to ensure fair trade practices, protect consumer health and safety, and promote the quality of domestically manufactured products.

