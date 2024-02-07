Egypt Backs Intra-Libyan Reconciliation Without Foreign Interference: Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Hamdy Loza, affirmed on Monday Egypt's full support for the reconciliation between Libyan factions without any foreign interference. He emphasized that Libyans must have full ownership of their political process.

Loza made his remarks while leading the Egyptian delegation at the meeting of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya in Brazzaville, Congo.

The foreign ministry's statement said that Loza stressed Egypt's steadfast stance on the Libyan crisis, highlighting Cairo's keenness to help achieve national reconciliation in Libya.

He also reiterated Egypt's firm position calling for the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries, and fighters from Libya, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

Loza praised the efforts of the Libyan House of Representatives, recognizing its compliance with all legal and constitutional frameworks for the simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

The meeting concluded with a joint statement supporting the Libyan national reconciliation process.