Global Meditation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Meditation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The meditation market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Meditation Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the meditation market size is anticipated to achieve $18.21 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.

The expansion of the meditation market is attributed to the heightened incidence of stress and anxiety. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the meditation market share. Key players in the meditation market include Stop Breathe and Think PBC, Mindfulness Everywhere, Insight Network Inc., BetterMe BUSINESS HOLDINGS Corp, and The Meditation Company GmbH.

Meditation Market Segments

.By Type: Open Monitoring, Focused Attention, Self-Transcending Meditation

.By Meditation Type: Zen Meditation, Metta Meditation, Spiritual Meditation Or Transcendental Meditation, Progressive Relaxation Or Body Scan Meditation, Mindfulness Meditation, Breath Awareness Meditation, Kundalini Yoga

.By Age: Adult, Children

.By End-User: Meditation Centers, Home Setting, Corporates Or Schools Or Colleges

.By Geography: The global meditationmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Meditation market encompasses a set of self-regulation practices emphasizing the integration of mind and body, aimed at stress reduction and enhancement of overall well-being. With a history spanning thousands of years, meditation is globally popular for promoting brain health and overall well-being.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Meditation Market TrendsAnd Strategies

4. Meditation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Meditation Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

