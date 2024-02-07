Pepper Foster Consulting Launches National M&A And Growth Acceleration Practice Under Leadership Of Lisa Yu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategy & execution consulting firm, Pepper Foster Consulting announces new national M&A and Growth Acceleration Practice & addition of Lisa Yu as its leader.

- Lisa Yu, Pepper Foster ConsultingPORTLAND, OR, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pepper Foster Consulting , a strategy and execution consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon that has appeared on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies four years in a row is excited to announce the launch of its new national M&A and Growth Acceleration practice and the addition of Lisa Yu as the M&A and Growth Acceleration practice leader.“With the economy recovering and interest rates set to decline, we are expecting an uptick in M&A activities over the next few years,” said Damian Smith, Founder and CEO of Pepper Foster Consulting.”With the addition of Lisa Yu and her team of M&A experts and the launch of our new national M&A and Growth Acceleration practice, we are positioning Pepper Foster to be the consulting partner of choice for US corporations looking for M&A Strategy, Growth Advisory, and Merger Integration & Carve-Out services.”Lisa Yu joins Pepper Foster Consulting with over 20 years of strategic M&A experience gained as a leader in the M&A practices of Accenture, Deloitte, and Tata.“Lisa is not only an experienced M&A consulting practice leader, she is also a trusted advisor to senior executives and an M&A guru who will ensure that our M&A service offerings elevate value creation, push the boundaries of conventional norms, go beyond advisory, and focus on uncovering innovative solutions that maximize benefits,“ said Damian Smith, Founder and CEO of Pepper Foster Consulting.Lisa is excited about the opportunity to build a next-generation M&A consulting practice at Pepper Foster Consulting.“I'm thrilled to join Pepper Foster Consulting, bring our cutting-edge intelligent digital approach to M&A, and accelerate the growth journey of our clients,” said Lisa Yu, the new M&A practice head for Pepper Foster Consulting.“We plan to redefine excellence, empower our clients to significantly accelerate their growth, and maximize ROI."“Pepper Foster has a distinctive culture, where embracing diverse perspectives is part of the firm's DNA. This is the ideal environment to create innovative and forward-thinking solutions that redefine the landscape of strategic M&A and growth consulting,” said Lisa Yu, National M&A & Growth Acceleration Practice Lead at Pepper Foster Consulting.Pepper Foster Consulting Launches National M&A and Growth Practice: Aims to build the next-generation M&A consulting practice and become the consulting partner of choice for US corporations looking for M&A Strategy & Advisory and Merger Integration & Carve-Out services.Lisa Yu joins the PFC Leadership team as M&A practice leader: joins Pepper Foster Consulting with over 19 years of strategic M&A experience gained as a leader in the M&A practices of Accenture, Deloitte, and Tata and is thrilled to lead the creation and bring to our clients a cutting-edge Intelligent Digital approach to M&A.For more information about this press release or to schedule an interview with Damian Smith, CEO or Lisa Yu, Partner, please contact our Marketing and PR team at ....ABOUT PEPPER FOSTER CONSULTINGPepper Foster Consulting is a strategy and execution consulting firm with offices in Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Portland, OR.We help our clients in the agriculture, apparel, consumer products, energy, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, technology, transportation, and utilities industries figure stuff out and get stuff done.What makes us different though isn't what we do, it's why and how we do it. We do it because we want to make a difference. Because it's fun to have an impact and make people happy. And we do it by hiring great people. People who don't come in thinking they already have all the answers and instead ask questions to find the Goldilocks solutions for our clients. Solutions that are not too much, not too little, but just right!Our core competencies are:- Effective strategy development & execution leveraging our unique STRATX and STRATAI frameworks and methodologies- M&A strategy, advisory & integration- Strategic ideation, assessment, analysis, alignment, & transformation- Growth acceleration and enablement- Transforming organizations to enhance and improve customer experience and organizational effectiveness- Mission critical & enterprise-wide business & IT project, program, & change leadership

