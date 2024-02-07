Emerging Filmmaker, Mirejah Cruz, Garners Acclaim For Award-Winning Short Film Hell Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The short film, bringing attention to the invisible illness, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD),

will be available for streaming Summer 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirejah Cruz, an up-and-coming actor and filmmaker, is rapidly gaining recognition for her groundbreaking work in the industry. Her latest project, the award-winning short film Hell Week, has captivated audiences and critics alike with its poignant exploration of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD).

The dark comedy, Hell Week, sheds light on the often-overlooked topic of PMDD, bringing attention to this invisible illness through Mirejah's compelling storytelling and unique perspective. The film has resonated deeply with viewers, sparking important conversations about mental health, women's experiences and the medical industry.

PMDD is often dismissed as extreme PMS, but it's a distinct, medically recognized condition, characterized by severe mood swings, depression, anxiety and irritability linked to hormonal fluctuations. PMDD significantly impacts daily life, relationships and work. Raising awareness about PMDD is essential to combat stigma and ensure timely diagnosis and support for those affected.

The film's impact is undeniable, with Hell Week already selected for participation in eight prestigious film festivals, including the California Women's Film Festival and the London International Short Film Festival. In addition, Hell Week has earned four awards; including Best Director and Best Short Film. Its success speaks to Mirejah's talent and dedication to raising awareness about important issues through her art.

In Hell Week, Cruz portrays two pivotal roles - one as a character struggling with PMDD, and the other as a persona embodying the symptoms themselves, adding depth and nuance to the film's dark and humorous narrative.

"As a filmmaker and advocate, "I'm incredibly proud of the impact 'Hell Week' is having on shedding light on PMDD," said Mirejah Cruz, filmmaker and actor. "It's about sparking real conversations – the kind that makes you nod in understanding and laugh at the same time. I hope that we not only raise awareness but also create a space where people can see themselves and their experiences reflected on screen. Hell Week is more than just a film; it's a heartfelt invitation to connect, empathize and maybe even share a laugh amidst the struggles."

Hell Week is directed by Kassandra Mahea, written by Mirejah Cruz and produced by Damon Cirulli and Mirejah Cruz.

Hell Week will be available for streaming Summer 2024

For more information visit .

About Mirejah Cruz:

Originally from Michigan, Mirejah Cruz discovered her love for acting in local theater productions. This passion led her to New York City, where she studied acting at Terry Schreiber Studios and graduated from the Upright Citizens Brigade's sketch comedy program. In 2022, she moved to Los Angeles to further her career.

Mirejah is the founder of Cruz Cinema Productions, where she actively writes, produces, and acts in her own content. Notably, her work has earned recognition, including Best Short Film at The London International Short Film Festival, 2nd place Audience Choice for Hell Week at the NYWIFT Online Shorts Festival iWoman TV in New York and an Honorable Mention at the Lady Filmmakers Film Festival in Beverly Hills.

About Hell Week:

is a powerful short film that explores the topic of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) through the lens of a compelling narrative. Written and directed by Mirejah Cruz, the film has garnered acclaim for its poignant portrayal of this often-overlooked illness and its impact on women's lives. Selected for participation in eight film festivals and winning four awards, Hell Week continues to make waves in the industry for its thought-provoking storytelling and social relevance.

