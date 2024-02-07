MGG Investment Group Automates Their 'Valuation Review Process' With Intellimation.Ai's AI Product Vector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An industry first AI offering for managers like MGG, delivers operational intelligence, saving 90% of the time spent on analysis and the evaluation of valuation statements.



intellimation, an Artificial Intelligence company which undertakes end to end automation of processes through its proprietary product Vector, announced a new client engagement with MGG Investment Group (“MGG”) an investment manager serving middle market companies across various industries.



MGG is implementing intellimation's AI product Vector to automate the data extraction and analysis of their valuation statements. The product contextually processes the valuation statements, extracts specific data points, including prices, pricing inputs and assumptions, market data, and more, and presents the data for analytical purposes. With the help of intellimation's AI product, MGG can save time and improve the analysis of their data to identify trends, monitor certain data points, and over a period undertake additional predictive analysis.



Quote from MGG:

“MGG is committed to enhancing our business through the use of technology and automation.

In evaluating solutions to optimize our valuation review processes, intellimation was a natural fit. Onboarding with intellimation has allowed us to make more efficient what previously was a 100% manual process,” said Mustafa Tayeb, Chief Financial Officer of MGG Investment Group.“We expect to see significant time savings on the valuation review process.”



Quote from intellimation:

“Vertical AI with its ability to process complex workflows with dynamic and unstructured data has to become the backbone of firms looking for scalable growth, efficiency, and control. This partnership with MGG helps accelerate their journey into Artificial Intelligence, letting them focus on value accretion for their investors whilst identifying new opportunities for Alpha generation” said Har Pulak Bahadur, founder of intellimation.



About MGG Investment Group LP:



Founded in 2014, MGG is a private investment firm that provides bespoke investment solutions to mid-size and growing lower-middle market companies. MGG works with owners and management teams to help build lasting value, address immediate needs, and solve complex situations, whilst seeking to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors irrespective of and through market cycles. MGG is based in New York City with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

For more information, visit mgginv.



About intellimation:



intellimation is a Vertical AI Company, which operates from its offices in London, Mumbai, and Pune. The software is an AI based extensible, self-learning, intelligent decisioning platform. At the heart of the platform, it has the ability to contextually interpret structured and unstructured data with software equipped with domain and context, whilst seamlessly integrating with the ecosystem within a firm, collaborating across process flows, delivering 95% STP throughput and 100% accuracy.

For further information visit



Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be“forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties, or statements based on reasonable belief. Neither MGG nor intellimation undertakes any obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments.



Media Contacts

MGG Investment Group:

Name: Mustafa Tayeb

Email: ...

Phone: 212-356-6100

Corporate

Intellimation Software Private Limited

+44 20 8092 8000

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn