Doha 2024 Ambassadors Inspire Oryx International School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In its efforts to promote the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024, the Local Organising Committee has collaborated with a stellar line-up of ambassadors including former World Champions, Olympic medallists and star athletes competing in the Championships.

Among them were Spanish artistic swimmer Ona Carbonell and Team Qatar swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa who were joined by the official Doha 2024 mascots, Nahim and Mayfara during a visit to the Oryx International School in Doha.

The ambassadors brought their inspiring presence and engaged with primary and secondary school children while the mascots brought joy and left big smiles on the children's faces.

Nada shared her experience at the school, saying:“Navigating the waters of the Olympic Games in London 2012 as the first Qatari woman swimmer, and now serving as the ambassador for the host country, I've learned that every stroke counts in the pursuit of excellence and breaking barriers.”

Carbonell said:“This is my first time being at a World Aquatics Championships as a spectator and an ambassador rather than a competing athlete. It feels exciting to experience the Championships from a different perspective and be there for all the athletes to cheer on them and support them.”