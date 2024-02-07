National Bonds Revamps 2024 Rewards Program of AED 35.5 million to its savers

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai United Arab Emirates, 07 February, 2024

National Bonds, the specialist UAE savings and investment company, has unveiled an upgraded annual rewards program for its savers, providing an unprecedented opportunity for customers to partake in a rewards program worth AED 35.5 million.

Under the new program, participants can win exclusive prizes, including a variety of 16 luxury cars with 4 dedicated to the Emirati savers, and the latest iPhone model a day in addition to a range of other monthly rewards. Also, quarterly draws present the opportunity to win AED 2 million.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds said: “Through ongoing engagement and feedback from our valued customers, we have upgraded the 2024 rewards program with an enticing array of prizes accessible to our customers. We are always looking for innovative ways to reinforce and reward good saving habits. At National Bonds, we are working tirelessly to help everyone secure their financial future. Our commitment to fostering a robust savings culture remains unwavering, and the exciting 2024 rewards program is a testament to our dedication to long-term financial success for our customers.”

Al Ali, continued: “Witnessing a remarkable growth of 369% in digital savers from 2022 compared to 2023, this signifies the huge shift in peoples’s desire to improve their financial wellbeing . In response to this shift, this segment is now entitled to dedicated prizes every month.”

In addition to the competitive annual returns, the program encompasses additional chances for success, with dedicated prizes tailored for regular savers, digital savers, and prestige members. Positive saving behavior is recognized and rewarded through additional draw entries and increased winning opportunities for those maintaining and initiating fresh savings.

Khawla Hassan, one of the Emirati Millionaire winners at National Bonds, said: “I’ve always been interested in saving, but never had the right guidance. Then I was introduced to National Bonds, and it made savings much easier and gave me a push. Winning the 1 million grand prize wasn’t just an unexpected joyful surprise, it showed me what’s possible. I’m feeling grateful and so blessed to have reached a place of financial security for myself and my loved ones.”

National Bonds takes pride in fostering financial well-being and prosperity among its valued customers. Since its inception in 2006, National Bonds has rewarded the grand prize of 1 million to 216 winners and distributed over AED 761 million worth of prizes.





