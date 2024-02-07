Network Automation Market 2024: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Network Automation Market Report by Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-size Enterprises), Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), End Use Industry (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Banking and Financial Services, Education, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”. Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market network automation market trends . The global market size reached US$ 20.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 90.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Network Automation Industry:

Rising Emphasis on Security and Compliance:

With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, network security has become a top priority for organizations around the world. Network automation plays a pivotal role in ensuring robust security measures by automating security policies, threat detection, and rapid response to security incidents. Additionally, compliance with industry-specific regulations and data protection laws is crucial. Network automation solutions help organizations maintain compliance by automating the enforcement of security policies and reporting, reducing the risk of non-compliance and potential legal repercussions. As security and compliance continue to be major concerns, network automation is a key enabler for safeguarding network assets and data.

Escalating Demand for Agility and Scalability:

In today's digital landscape, organizations require agile and scalable network operations to meet the demands of rapid innovation and changing business needs. Manual network management often falls short of delivering the flexibility and speed required for provisioning and optimizing network resources. Network automation enables organizations to respond swiftly to dynamic network requirements, supporting efficient scalability and agility. This capability is crucial for businesses seeking to stay competitive and adapt to evolving technological and market conditions. This adaptability provided by network automation is essential for staying competitive and for ensuring that organizations can effectively navigate the ever-changing technological advancements and market dynamics in the current fast-paced digital era.

Increasing Network Complexity:

Modern network infrastructures have become exceedingly complex owing to the proliferation of devices, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Manual network management struggles to cope with the intricacies of these evolving ecosystems. Network automation solutions simplify the management of complex networks by automating tasks such as provisioning, configuration, and troubleshooting. They reduce the risk of human errors, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure consistent network performance. This makes network automation indispensable for organizations facing the challenges posed by intricate network infrastructures, thus supporting market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Network Automation Industry:





AppViewX Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Netbrain Technologies Inc.

Solarwinds Corporation Vmware Inc.

Network Automation Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Solution



Network Automation Tools



SD-WAN and Network



Virtualization

Internet-Based Networking

Services



Professional Service Managed Service

Solution represented the leading segment due to the comprehensive suite of network automation tools and software that cater to various network management needs.

By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

On-premises accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing need for organizations to have direct control over their network infrastructure and data, particularly in industries with stringent data security and compliance requirements.

By Organization Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-size Enterprises

Large enterprises represented the largest segment as they often have complex network environments that benefit significantly from automation in terms of efficiency and scalability.

By Network Type:



Physical

Virtual Hybrid

Physical represented the leading segment due to the continued relevance of physical infrastructure in many industries, necessitating effective automation for streamlined management.

By End Use Industry:



IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Banking and Financial Services

Education Others

IT and telecom held the majority of the market share on account of their increasing reliance on network automation to manage vast and complex network infrastructures, optimize performance, and enhance service delivery.

Regional Insights:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the network automation market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, early adoption of automation solutions, and the expanding IT sector in the region.

Global Network Automation Market Trends:

The network automation market is significantly driven by the increasing complexity of network infrastructures, the rapid growth of data traffic, and the widespread adoption of cloud computing that makes manual network management unsustainable. Network automation offers a solution by streamlining tasks, reducing human errors, and enhancing network efficiency, spurring its adoption worldwide. Apart from this, the rising demand for agility and scalability in network operations, especially in the era of digital transformation, prompts organizations to turn to automation for quick provisioning, configuration, and optimization of network resources, thus fueling market growth. Furthermore, the heightening importance of security and compliance in network management has escalated the need for automated security policies and threat detection, contributing to market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

