Council Head Says Elections In Azerbaijan Can Be Example For Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Konul Mammadova
Voter turnout is high in precinct No. 4 of Sabail constituency
No. 7, which is located at the State Administration Academy under
the President of Azerbaijan.
Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international affairs committee
of the Russian Federation Council, told journalists after visiting
the polling station.
"We see a lot of people with optimistic faces. They have faith
in the future. People want to make their choice in favour of
progress, in favour of a modern, sovereign Azerbaijan that will
bring positive results for everyone," he stressed.
According to him, today's elections in Azerbaijan can be an
example for Russia: "Russia is also preparing for March elections,
and we (observers) will gain some experience from Baku."
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are
being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, the presidential
candidate of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, who was
nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, the presidential candidate
of the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, the presidential
candidate of the Grand Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the
presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat, the
presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party,
dominated the elections. Hasanguliyev and Fuad Aliyev, who was
nominated by himself, are fighting.
