Speakers Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Parliaments May Meet In Switzerland

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Armenian
Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan are expected to meet in
Switzerland on March 23–27, says the Armenian Parliament Speaker's
Office, Azernews reports.
According to the information, no concrete proposals have been
received yet, and the format of the meeting may be discussed.
Some time ago, Secretary General Martin Chungong of the
International Inter-Parliamentary Union said that the organisation
plans to hold talks between Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan.
