Houthis aim at UK-owned vessel in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, a British-owned cargo ship fell victim to a suspected Houthi drone attack off the coast of Yemen in the southern region of the Red Sea, as reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday. The information was derived from both the United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) service and a private security firm, raising alarms over the escalating threat to Western transport and military vessels in the strategic waterway.



This incident is part of a broader campaign by Houthi militants involving drone and missile attacks against ships in the Red Sea, particularly targeting Western nations, in the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza. The militant group has explicitly declared its intention to continue targeting vessels associated with nations having any connections with Israel until the blockade of the Palestinian enclave is lifted.



According to the UKMTO, the recent attack occurred west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The master of the targeted vessel reported being aware of a small craft on the port side, detailing that a projectile was fired at the ship, passing over the deck and causing slight damage to the bridge windows.



Identified as a Barbados-flagged, United Kingdom-owned cargo ship, the vessel, according to a source from the British maritime security firm Ambrey, sustained minimal damage, and both the crew and the ship were confirmed to be safe. The targeted ship, the Morning Tide, is owned by the British firm Furadino Shipping, which confirmed the attack but emphasized that the incident did not result in any injuries. The vessel is reportedly continuing its journey to Singapore.



Following the attack, Houthi spokesman Brig. General Yahya Saree released a statement claiming responsibility for targeting two separate vessels in the Red Sea – an American ship and the aforementioned British ship, the Morning Tide. The incident highlights the mounting tensions in the region and the need for heightened vigilance as maritime security concerns persist in one of the world's crucial waterways.



