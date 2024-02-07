Iranian Scientist’S New Treatment Method Becomes Standard Of Dentistry In USA

(MENAFN- GetNews)





For the first time, the new treatment method of an Iranian researcher is introduced as current standard of dentistry in the United States of America.

The COMPENDIUM journal, as the only scientific and educational magazine in dentistry, which is sent to all dentists across US (more than 200 thousand professionals), being the main CE platform of country, monthly presents latest research based new treatment protocols in various specialties of dentistry as world`s current standards.

For the first time, this journal publishes the new treatment method of an Iranian researcher, Dr. Behnam Shakibaie, in the field of "Microscopic and Digital Implantology" step-by-step, as current world standard of dentistry.

Shakibaie, who has presented many innovations and researches in the field of microscopic implant treatments in the last 15 years at global level and has won numerous scientific awards such as "German Periodontology Prize" and "American Microscopic Dentistry Congress Prize", this time his scientific article has been published in the COMPENDIUM journal, presenting a complete treatment protocol that starts from minimally invasive tooth extraction, reconstruction of empty socket, microscopic implant surgery, microscopic plastic surgery of soft tissue around the implant to final chair-side digitally manufactured and delivered all-ceramic implant crown with microscopic accuracy.

The noteworthy point in this article is that each and every step of this treatment protocol was previously developed and published in prestigious scientific journals by Dr. Shakibaie and his research team at University of Pennsylvania and University of Michigan.

