Forest Bikes Sets Launch Date For Indiegogo Campaign For Bafang-Powered Forest Summit Electric Bike Series

Forest Summit Series Prepared To Launch Into Pre-Orders

The Bafang display included on the Forest Summit series features app connectivity for ultimate customization and was recently awarded the prestigious 'Excellent Product Design' award in the 'Bicycle and E-Bikes' category of German Design Award for 2024

Bafang Ultra Motor Is Unsurpassed In Power and Performance with 750 watt nominal power and up to 1500 watts of peak power - making it the strongest mid drive motor allowed in the United States.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After years of design and development to push the limits of innovation and dedication with their new product line, the team at Forest Bikes is excited to announce the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the Forest Summit Series. This campaign introduces a line of electric bikes that promise to redefine off-road biking through unparalleled quality, performance, and direct-to-consumer value. Designed for all types of riders, the Forest Summit Series includes three distinct frame styles: FS (Full Suspension), HT (Hard Tail), and ST (Step Thru), each available in three striking colorways and various sizes to ensure the perfect fit and ride for every adventurer.

A New Standard in Electric Biking

The Forest Summit Series is the culmination of nearly three years of meticulous design, development, and rigorous testing. At the core of each bike is the powerful Bafang M620 Ultra mid-drive motor, complemented by a high-capacity UL-certified lithium-ion battery. Advanced Shimano Deore gears, four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, and a full-color display with Bluetooth connectivity and app support are just a few of the features that set the Forest Summit apart.

At the heart of each Summit e-bike lies the Bafang M620 Ultra motor, boasting a robust 750W nominal power that surges to a peak of 1500W - the pinnacle of legal limits in the US. This powerhouse motor guarantees riders have the ability to conquer steep inclines and rugged terrain with ease, pushing the possibilities of access to rugged terrain to new heights.

The Forest Summit is equipped with a high-capacity, UL-certified lithium-ion battery, offering over 1000 watt-hours of power on a single charge. With the 48V, 21Ah battery, extended rides become the norm, not the exception, allowing riders to delve deeper into their adventures without the worry of running out of power.

Top Specs for a Top-Tier Ride: The Forest Summit doesn't just excel in power; it leads with premium features. Experience the control and safety of 4-piston hydraulic brakes, the precision of a Shimano 10-speed gearbox, and the comfort of an air fork suspension. Each component is meticulously chosen to enhance the riding experience, blending peak power with premium performance.

Built for the Trail and Beyond

Forest Bikes has not only focused on performance but also on durability and aesthetics. The bikes' aluminum frames are designed from scratch to withstand the toughest trails, while the Tektro Orion 745 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes provide strong stopping power in all conditions. With the ability to customize power assist levels via the Bafang GO+ app, riders can tailor their Forest Summit to meet their specific needs, whether they're climbing steep hills or cruising on city streets.

Accessories and Customization for Every Rider

Understanding that adventure is a personal journey, Forest Bikes offers a range of accessories and customization options. From bolt-on rear racks to front suspension fork upgrades, the Forest Summit Series is designed to be as unique as the riders themselves. Proven in the field through extensive real-world testing, these bikes are ready to take on any terrain.

Join the Revolution

The Indiegogo campaign for the Forest Summit Series is not just a product launch; it's an invitation to join a movement towards better, more accessible off-road biking. With special pre-order pricing of $2,499 for the ST and HT models and $2,799 for the FS model, early backers have the opportunity to be among the first to experience the future of electric biking.

Forest Bikes is ready to scale up production and deliver these innovative bikes by late spring/early summer 2024. Supporters can reserve their bike with a $300 deposit, with the option to customize their order once the campaign ends. In the spirit of Forest Bikes' customer-centric approach, deposits are fully refundable for those who change their mind before shipment.

Get Early Access and Be Part of the Revolution: Riders who are ready to be at the forefront of the e-bike revolution are invited to sign up at the Indiegogo campaign pre-launch page for exclusive early access to the Forest Summit Series launch. There, visitors can secure their spot and be among the first to experience the pinnacle of electric biking.

About Forest Bikes

Forest Bikes is at the forefront of electric bike innovation, with a commitment to quality, performance, and direct-to-consumer affordability. By challenging the status quo and focusing on sustainable, advanced design, Forest Bikes empowers riders to explore the great outdoors with the best electric bikes on the market.

For more information and to support the campaign, visit: rideforest and see the Indiegogo campaign at .

