Real Chemistry Expands Medical Group With Avant Healthcare Acquisition

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Real Chemistry has acquired Avant Healthcare, bolstering the firm's medical education, medical affairs, and healthcare provider (HCP) communications capabilities.



Carmel, Indiana-based Avant Healthcare offers the full range of medical communications services, leveraging science, data-driven strategies, and digital and creative capabilities. The company works with life sciences clients on fostering engagement across the drug commercialization cycle.



The integration of Avant Healthcare significantly bolsters Real Chemistry's medical group, more than doubling the company's current medical team to more 450 experts. This expanded team will collaborate with Real Chemistry's integrated communications, engagement, influencer, and strategic commercial and creative capabilities, offering clients a comprehensive suite of services.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"Our clients demand personalized, engaging, and timely medical communications, and the partnership with Avant positions us to meet and exceed these expectations,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.“With the life sciences industry witnessing significant advancements in R&D, coupled with demographic shifts among healthcare professionals, there's a critical need for enhanced HCP education and engagement. Avant's expertise, combined with Real Chemistry's resources, will empower us to navigate these complexities and drive meaningful impact for our clients."



Deborah Wood, founder and chairwoman of Avant Healthcare, said, "Real Chemistry emerged as the ideal partner for Avant, aligning perfectly with our commitment to delivering impactful healthcare communications. The acquisition not only enhances our service offering but also provides our employees with greater opportunities for professional development within a culture that resonates with our values."





Wood will be providing counsel to Avant and Real Chemistry through the transition, while the rest of Avant's leadership team will remain with the agency. Trina Stonner, who is currently Avant's chief customer officer and president, will co-lead the medical group with Real Chemistry's Suzanne Jacobs. Naranayan said there are currently no layoffs planned.



The purchase of Avant marks the latest strategic move by Real Chemistry to bolster its position in healthcare communications and is the firm's 12th acquisition since 2019.



In early 2023, Real Chemistry bought data-driven marketing and predictive analytics company TI Health and AI platform ConversationHealth . The latter is now part of Real Chemistry's data and artificial intelligence solutions group, which also houses Real Chemistry's

January 2021 acquisitions Swoop and IPM , sister companies that use technology to identify, target and engage patient groups. Swoop and IPM are also part of the firm's health technology business, along with Symplur, the social media analytics company W2O acquired in April 2020.



Other acquisitions Real Chemistry has made since it sold a piece of the company to New Mountain Capital in 2019 include the October 2020 purchase of influencer and entertainment marketing agency Starpower as a means of accessing high-profile talent to help drive public health messages. Real Chemistry acquired Elysia Group , a health economic and outcomes research consulting firm, in September 2020 and Baltimore consultancy Discern Health two months before that. In January 2020, the independent agency group added an advertising agency to its portfolio with its acquisition of 21Grams .