Global Companies Evince Interest In Musi Riverfront Project

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) Reputed companies from all over the world have evinced interest in executing the prestigious Musi Riverfront development project conceived by the Telangana government, it was announced on Tuesday.

Officials of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and the Musi River Front Development Corporation are holding talks with various companies.

As part of these meetings, top officials of Meinhardt Group, a global planning, engineering and project management company, called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the company officials made a powerpoint presentation on the project designs they have undertaken in different countries as well as the models of the projects to be adopted for Musi development in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister suggested the company representatives to design the models to suit the future needs of the city. He mentioned that the outline of the Hyderabad city will change with the expansion of Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the upcoming railway lines around the city.

The CM suggested the companies develop the Musi riverfront development model in accordance with the expansion plans.

A delegation of Singapore-based Meinhardt led by CEO Omar Shahzad and Suresh Chandra met the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Authority Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Joint Commissioner and Musi River Front Development Corporation MD Amrapali also participated in the meeting.

During his recent visit to London and Dubai, the Chief Minister inspected the riverfront projects and held special meetings with representatives of many foreign companies, design, planning, architecture firms and consultancy experts in Dubai.

