Kyrgyzstan And Tajikistan Reach Agreement On Border Demarcation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Topographic
working groups from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have successfully
agreed on 3.71 km of state border demarcation between the two
countries, Trend reports.
The agreement was reached following a meeting of the topographic
working groups, which took place in the city of Batken, Kyrgyzstan,
from January 30 through February 5, 2024, according to the Cabinet
of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.
It was noted that the parties will continue working on
delineating the remaining sections at the next meeting, scheduled
to be held in Tajikistan.
To note, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a common border of 970
km, but some areas still require identification and marking.
Meetings between delegations are held alternately on the territory
of each country.
