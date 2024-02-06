               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan And Tajikistan Reach Agreement On Border Demarcation


2/6/2024 8:32:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Topographic working groups from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have successfully agreed on 3.71 km of state border demarcation between the two countries, Trend reports.

The agreement was reached following a meeting of the topographic working groups, which took place in the city of Batken, Kyrgyzstan, from January 30 through February 5, 2024, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

It was noted that the parties will continue working on delineating the remaining sections at the next meeting, scheduled to be held in Tajikistan.

To note, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a common border of 970 km, but some areas still require identification and marking. Meetings between delegations are held alternately on the territory of each country.

