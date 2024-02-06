Rothschild & Co. And Kyrgyzstan Ready To Forge Financial Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Rothschild & Co. and Kyrgyzstan are ready to enhance collaboration in the financial and investment sectors, Trend reports.

The statement came during a meeting between Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan, and Arielle Malard de Rothschild, Advisory Partner at Rothschild & Co.

During the meeting, the sides addressed matters of cooperation on attracting investments for the implementation of major national strategic projects and providing advisory services in Kyrgyzstan.

Rothschild & Co. is a financial holding company controlled by the French and English branches of the Rothschild family, with its headquarters in London. It serves as the flagship of the Rothschild banking group.

The firm's banking business encompasses investment banking, restructuring, corporate banking, direct investments, asset management, and private banking services. Additionally, it is known to act as an advisor and creditor to governments and major corporations. Moreover, the company operates its own investment account in the field of direct investments.