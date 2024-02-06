Rothschild & Co. And Kyrgyzstan Ready To Forge Financial Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Rothschild &
Co. and Kyrgyzstan are ready to enhance collaboration in the
financial and investment sectors, Trend reports.
The statement came during a meeting between Akylbek Japarov,
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration
of the President of Kyrgyzstan, and Arielle Malard de Rothschild,
Advisory Partner at Rothschild & Co.
During the meeting, the sides addressed matters of cooperation
on attracting investments for the implementation of major national
strategic projects and providing advisory services in
Kyrgyzstan.
Rothschild & Co. is a financial holding company controlled by
the French and English branches of the Rothschild family, with its
headquarters in London. It serves as the flagship of the Rothschild
banking group.
The firm's banking business encompasses investment banking,
restructuring, corporate banking, direct investments, asset
management, and private banking services. Additionally, it is known
to act as an advisor and creditor to governments and major
corporations. Moreover, the company operates its own investment
account in the field of direct investments.
