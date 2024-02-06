Perjury AI Rebrands To Lexlink.Ai, Enhancing Integration Of Legal Workflows

(MENAFN- GetNews) LegalTech Startup Perjury AI Transitions to Lexlink to Better Link Legal Elements

Perjury AI, a LegalTech startup leading in detecting inconsistencies in legal documents, has announced its strategic rebranding to

Lexlink. This change signifies a shift in focus from solely identifying contradictions to more effectively linking elements of legal workflows

Lexlink

represents a commitment to enhance the integration and efficiency of legal processes.

With the rebrand to

Lexlink, the company is now expanding its expertise in pinpointing inconsistencies to a wider array of file types, allowing a broader range of data to be analyzed. This advancement is in line with

Lexlink's goal to provide solutions that not only identify discrepancies but also offer key insights, actionable file and case summaries, and strategies to fortify legal approaches. The new identity of

Lexlink

is a response to the dynamic needs of the legal industry, reflecting a commitment to providing more comprehensive and connected legal tech solutions.

The expanded capabilities of

Lexlink

are set to transform the way legal workflows are managed. The platform will now cater to a diverse range of legal documents and data formats, ensuring that professionals in the field have access to the most relevant and actionable information. This expansion is a testament to

Lexlink's innovative approach to LegalTech, where the focus is on creating a more interconnected and seamless legal ecosystem.

Lexlink

is poised to redefine the landscape of legal technology. The company's rebranding and expanded offerings align with the growing demand for integrated legal solutions that are both innovative and

Lexlink's approach to legal data analysis and process optimization is set to make a significant impact in the industry, offering new ways to manage and leverage legal information.

As

Lexlink

embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to advancing legal technology and providing cutting-edge solutions for legal professionals. The company's evolution from Perjury AI to

Lexlink

marks a significant step forward in the quest to streamline and enhance legal workflows.

For more information, visit



Media Contact

Company Name: Lexlink AI

Contact Person: Alexandra Jordan

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

