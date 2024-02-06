QED Therapeutics’ TRUSELTIQ Market Size Expected To Increase Many Folds By 2032, Report Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





TRUSELTIQ Drug Summary

TRUSELTIQ (infigratinib) is an orally administered FGFR1-3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor in development for the treatment of patients with FGFR-driven diseases, including cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer), and achondroplasia. Infigratinib sparingly inhibits FGFR4; patients may tolerate it better than pan-FGFR1-4 inhibitors. QED Therapeutics holds worldwide rights to infigratinib to evaluate its safety and efficacy for multiple FGFR-driven diseases.

The company is also evaluating the product in a phase III clinical study for first-line therapy for cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and in a phase II as second-line therapy for cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). It presented data on infigratinib in cholangiocarcinoma and urothelial carcinoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 virtual scientific program.

Dosage and administration

The recommended dosage of TRUSELTIQ is 125 mg (one 100 mg capsule and one 25 mg capsule) taken orally once daily for 21 consecutive days followed by 7 days off therapy, in 28-day cycles. Continue treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity

If a dose of TRUSELTIQ is missed by ≥4 hours or if vomiting occurs, instruct patients to resume the regular daily dose schedule for TRUSELTIQ the next day.

Mechanism of Action

Infigratinib is a small-molecule kinase inhibitor of FGFR with IC50 values of 1.1, 1, 2, and 61 nM for FGFR1, FGFR2, FGFR3, and FGFR4, respectively. The major human metabolites of infigratinib, BHS697 and CQM157, have similar in vitro binding affinities for FGFR1, FGFR2, and FGFR3 compared to infigratinib. Infigratinib inhibited FGFR signaling and decreased cell proliferation in cancer cell lines with activating FGFR amplifications, mutations, or fusions. Constitutive FGFR signaling can support the proliferation and survival of malignant cells. Infigratinib had anti-tumor activity in mouse and rat xenograft models of human tumors with activating FGFR2 or FGFR3 alterations, including two patient-derived xenograft models of cholangiocarcinoma that expressed FGFR2-TTC28 or FGFR2-TRA2B fusions. Infigratinib demonstrated brain-to-plasma concentration ratios (based on AUC0-inf) of 0.682 in rats after a single oral dose.

Key Highlights of the TRUSELTIQ Market Report



The report contains forecasted sales evaluation of TRUSELTIQ for Cholangiocarcinoma till 2032.

It provides comprehensive coverage of late-stage emerging therapies for Cholangiocarcinoma treatment. The report also features qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts, as well as KOL views for TRUSELTIQ in Cholangiocarcinoma.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook and Forecast

"Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

