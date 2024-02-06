Vietnam Eyes 18M Int'l Visitors In 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Vietnam targets to welcome 17-18 million international visitors in 2024, serving 110 million domestic visitors (including approximately 72.5 million overnight stays). The total revenue from tourism is estimated to reach around VND 840 trillion (USD 34.4 billion).

These expectations stemmed from the fact that, in January 2024, the number of international visitors to Vietnam surpassed 1.5 million, a 10.3 per cent increase compared to December 2023 and a staggering 73.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, as per Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) reports.



This surge is the highest since Vietnam reopened for tourism in March 2022, equivalent to the figure of January 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, and has led the country to have the confidence to set eyes on a bigger target in 2024.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, South Korea continues to be the largest source market in January 2024, accounting for 27.6 per cent of the total. China ranks second, followed by Taiwan (China). Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Russia are the largest European markets for Vietnam.

In terms of continents, Asian visitors increased slightly compared to the previous month, while other regions experienced strong growth: the Americas increased by 27.3 per cent, Europe by 26.6 per cent, Australia by 68.5 per cent and Africa by 35.2 per cent.

