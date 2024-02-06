New Patent #11875618 Hybrid Door Lock Merges Electronic Smart-Lock With Mechanical Keyless Lock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Schematic Diagrams

The Hybrid Lock is 100% effective in preventing Lock-outs, which can be disastrous, especially in gig short term vacation rentals business. (Think Airbnb, VRBO)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just issued Patent #11875618 / A New Category: HYBRID Smart-locks.Just granted Patent #11875618, describes a method to manufacture a lock that merges all the features of a Battery powered Smart Lock with the features of a Manually powered KEYLESS Combination lock, giving rise to a HYBRID SMART LOCK that never fails and is 100% effective in eliminating lock-outs. (A goal that has eluded engineers since the invention of smart-locks a quarter of a century ago.) The patent's concept and method can be applied to a lever or deadbolt lock, any combination of Electric and Mechanical lock.Lock-outs are dreadful, especially when operating a vacation rental business (Think AirBNB, VRBO)In the gig short-term rental business, a midnight lock-out of a self-check-in guest arrival is a disaster. In addition, a lock-out of departing guests needing apartment re-entry to retrieve luggage, wallet, or passport prior to rushing off to the airport is a disaster on steroids and a potential lawsuit.There are over 7 million lock-outs annually in the U.S. alone. A major culprit? Smart-Lockbattery failure. Lock-outs can be disastrous for anyone, but none are impacted as severely as the millions of individuals in the gig short term vacation rental business:Airbnb alone has over 7.5 million listings at any given time. In addition, many other platforms (like VRBO, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Booking, etc., etc.) have many millions of listings. That's a whole lot of homes, with homeowners in desperate need of failure-proof locks. Lock reviewers comparing PROS and CONS of competing locks consistently cite false and exaggerated manufacturers' claims regarding battery life as well as lack of reliability of low-battery indicators. Lock manufacturers dismiss or underplay this shortcoming, but the lock customers do not. If a lock manufacturer succeeds in acquiring patent exclusivity, they stand to monopolize the smart lock market.The Hybrid Lock Patent Name is“Alternative Electronic and Keyless Mechanical Single Lock Control”For patent licensing information CONTACT: Elliot - ...

