Kazakh President accepts resignation of his government on Monday

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of his government on Monday, as outlined in a signed decree published by his office. The Central Asian nation, considered a key regional ally of Russia, has not provided immediate clarification for the sudden reshuffle. The president's office announced that a government meeting on Wednesday would review the country's socio-economic development in 2023 and set future goals.



The unexpected move has prompted speculation among domestic political commentators, highlighting the need for further insights into the underlying reasons for the cabinet overhaul.



First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has been appointed as the acting head of government, stepping into the role previously held by Alihan Smaiylov. While President Tokayev has instructed the cabinet members to continue as acting ministers, the reshuffle raises questions about the political dynamics within Kazakhstan.



Presidential spokesman Berik Uali outlined the procedure for appointing a new prime minister, indicating that the ruling Amanat party would nominate a candidate for the president's consideration. The chosen nominee would then undergo parliamentary approval, subject to the president's consent.



The outgoing Smaiylov government, initially installed in January 2022 amid deadly unrest in Kazakhstan, played a pivotal role in restoring stability with assistance from Russia and other regional nations. Smaiylov, perceived as a technocrat, was reappointed as prime minister last March after a general election, maintaining continuity with most ministers retaining their positions. As Kazakhstan enters a phase of political transition, the implications of this unexpected government resignation are closely watched both domestically and internationally.





MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107815059