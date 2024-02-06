Pushkar Sharma and Sita Sharma's Opulent Wedding Soars to New Heights of Elegance

(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) Arya Farms House in Ghaziabad Sets the Stage for Their Union on December 7, 2023



Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh - On December 7, 2023, amidst the timeless splendor of Arya Farms House in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Pushkar Sharma and Sita Sharma exchanged vows, uniting against the backdrop of a celebration marked by love. Esteemed guests, including renowned figures from cricket, government, and various spheres, graced the occasion.



The presence of Cricket Kenya Chairman, Mr. Manoj Patel, and Pushkar's associate, Mansukh Hirani, delighted cricket enthusiasts, infusing a spirit of sportsmanship into the festivities. The event garnered attention from the sports world and political corridors alike, with police officers, government officials, and Karnal residents joining the joyous celebration.



Celebrities added a touch of glamour to the grand affair, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity against the picturesque backdrop of Arya Farms House. This harmonious fusion reflected the diverse backgrounds of the couple.



International allure prevailed as guests from London, Kenya, Nepal, Australia, and various Indian states, including Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, gathered for this extraordinary union. With an exclusive guest list of around 3,500 attendees, Pushkar Sharma's VIP wedding unfolded as a meticulously curated assembly.



As Pushkar and Sita embark on their shared journey, Ghaziabad resonates with the echoes of joyous memories, commemorating a wedding that united individuals from diverse walks of life to celebrate the profound love between Pushkar Sharma and Sita Sharma.



