Amphenol Socapex Introduces Ruggedized USB Type-C Connector For Harsh Environments

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amphenol Socapex, a leading designer and manufacturer of connectors and interconnect solutions, announces the release of a ruggedized USB Type-C connector, USB3CFTV, based on the MIL-DTL-38999 series III standard.



The USB3CFTV is a ruggedized solution designed to withstand harsh environments and demanding applications such as military communications, military planes, aerospace, commercial air, and naval applications. The connector features a Tri start thread coupling mechanism that ensures resistance to shocks, vibration, and cable traction. It also provides a high level of sealing protection against external fluids and dust exposure, up to IP68.



The USB3CFTV connector is an ideal solution for designers who require the flexibility of the USB Type-C standard and the ruggedness of Amphenol Socapex's connector solutions. With this connector, designers can develop a wide range of data, power delivery, and video configurations.



The USB3CFTV connector also provides enhanced EMI protection and is available in a range of materials and coatings compliant with various environmental regulations. This makes it suitable for use in extreme temperatures, harsh chemical environments, and other demanding conditions.







"We are excited to offer our customers a ruggedized USB Type-C connector that can withstand even the harshest environments," said Matthieu Rinsant, Amphenol Socapex's product manager. "With this connector, designers can benefit from the flexibility of the USB Type-C standard while taking advantage of our expertise in ruggedized connector solutions."



The easy plug assembly video is available on







The USB3CFTV connector is now available from Amphenol Socapex and its authorized distributors.



If you need more info, check USB3CFTV Product web page and USB3CFTV video.















About Amphenol Socapex

Amphenol Socapex is a global manufacturer of high-performance connectors and interconnect solutions. The company offers a wide range of products for military, aerospace, and industrial applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, Amphenol Socapex is committed to providing the best possible solutions for its customers.









Amphenol-Socapex

74300 Thyez

74300 Thyez

France



Phone : +33 4 50 89 28 00

