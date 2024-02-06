Smart Lock Market Share, Trends Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Forecast & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart Lock Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including

smart lock market share , size, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global smart lock market size reached

US$ 2.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 16.2% during 2024-2032 .

Smart Lock Market Overview:

A smart lock is a type of electromechanical lock that offers keyless entry and enhanced security features, often controlled through a smartphone app or voice commands. It can be unlocked using various methods such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or even biometric data, such as fingerprints. They offer real-time monitoring, allowing users to track who is entering or leaving a property, and some even provide a history log of access.

Smart locks often integrate easily with other smart home devices, enabling you to create a seamless, automated living environment. They usually come with encryption technology and multiple layers of security protocols to prevent unauthorized access. In case of vulnerabilities or attempted hacks, software updates are frequently pushed to the lock, enhancing its security features. Smart locks are particularly useful for businesses or homeowners who need to manage multiple properties, as they can grant or revoke access remotely.

Global Smart Lock Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of smart home ecosystems is driving the global market. As consumers become more accustomed to using smart devices for home automation, the demand for smart locks as a crucial component of these systems rises. Convenience and enhanced security features, such as biometric recognition and remote locking and unlocking capabilities, make smart locks an attractive option for homeowners. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on security in both residential and commercial settings is further supporting the market. Besides, continual advancements in wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee have simplified the installation and operation of smart locks, creating a positive market outlook. Also, emerging innovation and research in the field have led to more reliable and durable smart locks, which are energy-efficient and easier to use, further augmenting consumer adoption.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Assa Abloy

Allegion Plc

Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Salto Systems S.L.

Onity, Inc.

Cansec Systems Ltd.

Gantner Electronic GmbH

Master Lock Company LLC

MIWA Lock Co.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Amadas Inc.

Sentrilock

LLC

Avent Security Dessmann

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Lock Type:



Deadbolts

Lever Handles

Padlocks Others

Breakup by Communication Protocol:



Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Others

Breakup by End-User:



Commercial

Residential

Institution and Government Industrial

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

