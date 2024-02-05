Italian Ambassador Praises Qatar-Italy Cooperation In Treating Wounded Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paolo Toschi praised the cooperation of the State of Qatar with the Italian Republic in treating injured Palestinian civilians in the Italian hospitals.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency said that, as Italians, they feel proud to treat patients coming from Gaza in their hospitals and host their families. His Excellency added that they also feel proud that this is being done in cooperation with Qatar, which once again indicates the excellent level of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Qatar-Italy cooperation contributed to arrival of new batch of Palestinians for treatment in Italy: Qatari envoy

His Excellency added that the arrival of the ship Vulcano on Monday in Italy confirms the success of the joint humanitarian efforts made by Italy and Qatar to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

HE Ambassador Toschi affirmed that the two countries would continue cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid and through diplomatic channels to provide relief to civilians and sustain negotiations to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Italian Navy ship (Vulcano) arrived on Monday in the Italian port of La Spezia coming from Al Arish, Egypt, carrying 60 Palestinians, including 18 injured children, to receive treatment in Italian hospitals specializing in pediatrics.

Upon welcoming the Vulcano ship, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani said that he would like to thank the army, Red Cross staff, and volunteers who participated in this operation in partnership with the State of Qatar, which worked to save many people. His Excellency added that they want to move forward and no longer want to see what they saw at the expense of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

His Excellency added that civilians are never responsible for what happens and for Italy, achieving peace is a goal of exceptional importance, and they would continue to work to achieve it.