(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Launch of a Unique Edition: Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition () Revealed Exclusivelyat Range Rover House





. Sadaf () is the Arabic term for seashell; the new Range Rover SV Bespoke is inspired by the Arabian Gulf and historical tradition of pearl diving. A sophisticated pearlescent white exterior and deep blue interior reflect and celebrate the heritage of the region

. The compelling and beautifully crafted 2024 Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition is limited to just 20 units, with prices starting at AED 1,525,076. . Owners of the limited edition will also receive an exclusive art piece curated by Emirati conceptual designer and sculptor Matar Bin Lahej, renowned for his calligraphy work that wraps the Museum of the Future in Dubai





Dubai, UAE – 4 February 2024: The Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition – a breathtaking example of bespoke curation inspired by the heritage of the Arabian Gulf – has been revealed to an exclusive audience at Range Rover House in Abu Dhabi. Set along the spectacular shores of the Arabian Gulf, Range Rover House provided the ideal backdrop for the SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition, allowing select guests to experience the essence of Range Rover and enjoy a curated luxury experience.

Influenced by the region's long association with the Arabian Gulf and seaborne trade, the Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition's unique colour combination is inspired by the long, rich tradition of pearl diving, an integral part of the history and culture of the region. Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, JLR, said:“Taking inspiration from the heritage of the Arabian Gulf the Range Rover SV Sadaf edition is a sublime example of Range Rover's peerless DNA; beautifully crafted, understated and highly desirable.”



Range Rover designers took inspiration from the unique colours of the natural pearls and the seashells that contain them to create the Range Rover Bespoke SV Sadaf Edition. An exclusive 'glass pearl flake' white gloss exterior paint, inspired by the white of seashells, provides a deep and sophisticated finish, paired with a pearlescent contrast roof that complements the seashell-toned exterior colour and 23-inch Diamond Turned SV wheels with gloss dark grey contrast and matching inserts. On the bonnet, beautifully sophisticated two-piece hand crafted metal script badging is finished in 24k gold and black chrome, for a jewellery-like finish. Inside, a bespoke interior has been meticulously crafted in duo-tone leather, featuring semi-aniline Perlino front seats, while the upper section of the dashboard and the rear seats are covered in Liberty Blue near-aniline leather that reflect the blue colour of the Arabian Gulf. Natural Cream Ash Burr veneer with contrasting stitching and bespoke embroidery highlight the exclusivity of the vehicle. The treadplates feature the 'Sadaf Edition' wordmark alongside a '1 of 20' designation.





Bruce Robertson, Managing Director of JLR MENA said:“The Middle East is one of the most important markets for JLR and Range Rover. Our clients in the region have a unique taste and know exactly what they are looking for in a vehicle that fits their lifestyle. The Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition not only shows that we listen to our clients and strive to satisfy their discerning tastes, but also it truly exemplifies the capabilities of SV Bespoke and demonstrates how we can go above and beyond their expectations”.



The Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition is powered by Range Rover's 615ps V8 twin-turbo mild hybrid petrol engine. It is exclusively available for sale in the Middle East region with production limited to just 20 units, and a retail price starting at AED 1,525,076. Heightening its exclusivity, clients will receive a custom-made sculpture, designed by renowned Emirati conceptual designer and sculptor Matar Bin Lahej, who gained worldwide fame for his design and calligraphy work that wraps the Museum of the Future building in Dubai. Range Rover House is a unique destination held at the Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi, an exclusive new destination in Abu Dhabi set to open its doors in mid-February 2024. The Santorini-inspired hotel exemplifies the natural beauty of reductive design which is synonymous with Range Rover.



















