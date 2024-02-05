New Cookbook Too Many Eggs By Mimi Smith-Dvorak

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hubert Keller, World Renowned French ChefRODEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a culinary world where eggs reign supreme, Mimi Smith-Dvorak's first cookbook, "Too Many Eggs " emerges as the ultimate compendium of egg-based recipes. This culinary tome spans an impressive 742 pages and boasts over 800 recipes from around the globe.Too Many Eggs as a celebration of the versatile egg in all its glory. From classic breakfast dishes to decadent cocktails, this book leaves no egg-shaped stone unturned. These recipes highlight and focus on tested and traditional recipes with ingredients that include multiple eggs. It is also ripe with the stories and folklore behind the recipes.Unlike modern cookbooks filled with glossy food photography, Too Many Eggs embraces a classical aesthetic, featuring exquisite historical woodcuts, illustrations, and lithographs.About the Author:Mimi Smith-Dvorak is a culinary historian, researcher, cookbook collector, and recipe addict. Over the course of a decade, she delved into the world of eggs. Each page of Too Many Eggs is a treasure trove of culinary history, inspiration, and amazing recipes.Key Features:.Over 800 egg-based recipes from around the world.Rich storytelling and folklore behind each recipe.Exquisite historical illustrations and woodcuts.A solution for chicken owners when faced with the challenge of excess eggsAvailability:Too Many Eggs is now available on the Publishers House website , Amazon, and available to order from all major book retailers.About the Publisher:The mission at Gateview Publishing is to connect people with high-quality books on a diverse range of subjects, across many genres. More importantly, give readers the ability to download a free .PDF of the book, or purchase an attractive, quality bound copy.Our books are accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances. With the digital formats, readers can enjoy our books anytime, anywhere, and on any device.At Gateview Publishing, knowledge knows no boundaries.For media inquiries, please contact: ...For more information, please visit or contact ...

