Pat Tasker, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Pat is a highly regarded realtor associated with Shorewest, REALTORS® in Germantown, Wisconsin. Her expertise extends across various domains, including residential, relocation, luxury, and new construction properties.

Obtaining her licensing in 1999, Pat quickly rose to prominence in the industry. In her inaugural year, she achieved the remarkable honor of being named Shorewest Rookie of the Year.

Pat finds joy in meeting new people and guiding them through the process of moving. For those relocating to her area, she takes pleasure in assisting them in establishing new connections, be it with churches, doctors, contractors, or other essential services.

Among Pat's various designations and credentials include Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), Certified Home Marketing Specialist (CHMS), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Graduate, REALTOR Institute (GRI), and e-PRO®. Additionally, she remains committed to staying abreast of the latest techniques, such as video and social media marketing, to effectively showcase and promote properties.

Consistently demonstrating outstanding performance, Pat maintains a consistent ranking within the top two agents in her office. Furthermore, she has been the recipient of the prestigious #1 agent award for her community for the past three consecutive years.

Widely regarded as one of Wisconsin's most highly recommended realtors, Pat receives accolades from both clients and agents across the country. She was named Wisconsin Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) of the Year in 2013 and has consistently received the Five Star Best In Satisfaction Award from her clients since 2000. Her satisfied clients consistently refer her to their friends and family, a testament to her exceptional service in the real estate industry.

In acknowledgment of her exceptional dedication to humanitarian efforts, Pat was bestowed with the Shorewest Raymond A Marotte Award in 2022. Actively contributing to the Professional Standards Committee for an impressive five years, she ensures the highest standards of ethical conduct within the Shorewest family of companies.

Her impressive sales achievements have secured her a place in the esteemed Shorewest Presidents Club since 1994. In addition to her real estate success, Pat has contributed articles to prominent magazines, including Money Magazine, The Residential Specialist Magazine, Forbes Magazine, and the HomeLight Blog.

Outside of real estate, Pat finds joy in activities such as biking, sewing, swimming, camping, baking, and traveling.