Punta Cana Carnival Celebrates 15 Years Of Art And Culture In The Eastern Region Of The Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Thousands of local and foreign visitors gathered to celebrate 15 years of art and culture at the 2024 Punta Cana Carnival, an initiative of the Grupo Puntacana, to enjoy the best of the artistic and cultural attractions of national and international ensembles. The event was held on Saturday, February 3, on November 1st Boulevard of The Village Puntacana.

George Bell with Frank Rainieri and The Musas of Punta Cana

Continue Reading

The parade kicked off with the coronation of the King Momo, former Dominican baseball player George Bell, who played Major League Baseball in the 1980s and 1990s and was the first Major League Baseball player to hit three home runs on an opening day. Bell was named Most Valuable Player of the American League, becoming the first Dominican to receive this award. He also won 3 Silver Bats in 1985, 1986 and 1987.

This coronation is one of the most awaited surprises of the gala, since the distinction is awarded to national, outstanding and influential personalities, who inspire Dominican society with their work and, in turn, promote art, culture and sports. After her coronation, Bell was driven down the boulevard in a collector's car, driven by Mr. Frank Rainieri, founder of Grupo Puntacana.

The cultural celebration continued with an impressive multicolored display of masks and costumes from 37 of the best parade groups and more than 1,500 carnival members representing Punta Cana, Bávaro, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Santiago, Río San Juan, Cabarete, Las Terranas, Barahona, San Juan de la Maguana, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo, Cotuí, Nizao and Aruba, to name a few.

Visitors enjoyed the parade from 21 stages, in addition to 10 bleachers with free admission, in an atmosphere of live music, food trucks and entertainment. In addition, the event provided the distribution of waste recycling stations, the implementation of reusable cups and the use of biodegradable material on stages, with the purpose of promoting sustainable initiatives and reducing the environmental impact.

This year, the Musas of Punta Cana, one of the main parade groups, paid tribute to Dominican baseball players with their costumes, alluding to the sport and recognizing the trajectory of those who have exalted the country at the international level.

@carnavaldepuntacana

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana