Electric Lawn Mower Market Demand 2024, Analysis Key Players, Size, Share And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Lawn Mower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global electric lawn mower market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Electric Lawn Mower Trends:

An electric lawn mower is a gardening tool designed to cut grass using an electric motor rather than a gasoline engine, which is commonly found in traditional lawn mowers. Electric lawnmowers come in two main types, including corded and cordless. Corded models draw power from an electrical outlet via an extension cord, while cordless models rely on rechargeable batteries. Both types have gained popularity for their ease of use, environmental benefits, and evolving technology. They do not emit harmful fumes, making them a more sustainable option. This absence of emissions is not only beneficial for the environment but also for the user, as it eliminates exposure to toxic exhaust gases. It has low operating noise, making it less disruptive to neighbours and allowing for more flexible usage hours. It is generally lighter and easier to maneuver than their gasoline counterparts, making them suitable for people of all ages and physical abilities.



Top Electric Lawn Mower Manufacturers:



Husqvarna Group

The Toro Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Deere & Company

Ryobi Limited

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

EGO POWER

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hayter Limited

Emak S.p.A.

D&D Motor Systems Inc.

Unison Engg Industries

AriensCo MTD Products Inc

Electric Lawn Mower Market Demand and Growth Analysis:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing environmental consciousness among consumers. Electric lawnmowers produce fewer emissions and are generally quieter than their gas-powered counterparts, aligning well with the increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient and user-friendly electric lawnmowers. Features such as battery improvements, lightweight designs, and easier maneuverability have made these machines more appealing to the average homeowner. Besides, governmental regulations and incentives are playing a role. Stricter emissions standards for outdoor power equipment are making it increasingly challenging for gas-powered lawnmowers to comply, thereby giving electric options a competitive edge. Some regions even offer financial incentives for the purchase of eco-friendly lawn care equipment, further propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Walk-Behind Ride-On

Breakup by Type:



Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Corded Electric Lawn Mower

Breakup by Application:



Residential Non-residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

