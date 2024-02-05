The Body Shop partners with Diana Penty to celebrate British Rose Range in a new digital film

(MENAFN- Value360india) 5th Feb, 2024: For almost a decade, The Body Shop’s British Rose body care collection has been a favourite among Indian customers. Its nature-inspired floral fragrance, indulgent textures, and 100% vegan-certified formulations provide a self-care experience that envelops your skin in a delicate, petal-like scent. In a blooming collaboration, Diana Penty’s dynamic personality will infuse a fresh energy into the iconic collection through a new communication campaign.

Sharing thoughts on the unveiling of the British Rose campaign, Ms. Harmeet Singh, VP, Product, Marketing & Digital, The Body Shop India said, ‘At The Body Shop we emphasize our nature-inspired iconic products as a daily ritual of self–love that helps oneself to become their best versions. We are delighted to announce Diana Penty's collaboration with The Body Shop for our exciting digital film showcasing the iconic British Rose range with 100% Vegan product formulations. The initiative aims to convey that love encompasses a many experiences nurturing a sense of ease within oneself. With its versatile selection, our goal is to broaden our customer base, nurturing loyalty among existing patrons and reaching out to new audiences.’

Diana Penty, Indian Actor, shares her excitement about the campaign, ‘I am thrilled to be part of The Body Shop's latest campaign, with British Rose, a nature-inspired floral touch. This initiative aligns perfectly with my belief in promoting self-compassion and adopting one’s distinctive beauty. I'm glad to support a brand that prioritizes both environmental responsibility and personal well-being. This beautiful collection is softly scented and infused with rose petals, rose essence, rosehip oil, you can literally smell like a blooming bouquet of roses!’

The British Rose Bath & Body range

Get your body feeling refreshed and squeaky clean with British Rose Shower Gel. Love and nourish it like never before with super-creamy British Rose Body Butter. Made with 96% ingredients of natural origin, including English rose extract, handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, and Community Fair Trade sesame seed oil from Nicaragua, this body moisturiser leaves your skin feeling softer, smoother, and nourished with 96hr moisture. It even gives you a natural-looking glow. British Rose Body Yogurt absorbs instantly and is made with 92% ingredients of natural origin including Community Fair Trade Shea Butter and Community Fair Trade Almond Milk. Slather a dollop of this light, non-greasy gel-cream over normal to dry skin to leave it feeling instantly softer, smoother, and hydrated with 48hr moisture. British Rose Eau de Toilette is made with 91% ingredients of natural origin, it leaves you and your skin smelling refreshingly floral.





MENAFN05022024006693014496ID1107810689