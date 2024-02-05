Innovation In Security: A Comprehensive Analysis Of The Unattended Ground Sensors Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research_Logo

Unattended Ground Sensors Market Share, Competitive Landscape Report by Sensor Type, by Deployment: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global unattended ground sensors (UGS) market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing need for military surveillance systems. Unattended ground sensors compromise of various sensor technology that collects information through seismic, acoustic, radiological, nuclear, and electro-optic means among others to perform tasks such as target detection, location, and recognition. UGS relays the information collected with the help of sensors to a remote operator. Moreover, UGS is a compact & robust sensor system capable of being deployed in harsh outdoor environment for prolonged period of time. Further, UGS is used for border patrolling, perimeter defense, surveillance, and target acquisition.

Download Sample Pages :

COVID-19 scenario analysis :

The unattended ground sensors manufacturing companies are facing short-term operational issues due to the supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The unattended ground sensors market is being driven by financial incentives & regulatory supports from the governments globally. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to focus on pandemic containment and withdraw financial incentives given to OEMs.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 will delay the ongoing projects on installation of unattended ground sensors on airports, border, power plants, and camps.

Unattended ground sensors industry is R&D intensive requiring huge investment early-on. However, COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to divert financial resources from unattended ground sensors to public health services.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in defense expenditure, increase in demand for border trespassing detection system, and rise in adoption of passive infrared (PIR) sensors are the factors that drive the global unattended ground sensors market. However, limited range of detection & identification capability hinders the market growth. On the contrary, development in situational awareness system and advances in digital signal processing present new pathways in the industry.

Procure the Research Report Now :

The global unattended ground sensors market trends are as follows:

Surge in defense expenditure

Military agencies are spending in next-generation surveillance & threat detection systems. Recently, in 2020, Exsensor (UGS system manufacturer & subsidiary of Bertin Technologies, headquartered in Lund, Sweden) received a contract of approx. 17 million USD from Polish Ministry of Defense for delivery of 116 unattended ground sensors system called Flexnet for reconnaissance & intelligence gathering operations. Flexnet is autonomous & comprehensive surveillance solution that uses a variety of sensors such as intelligent motion sensor, passive infrared (PIR), and seismic & acoustic sensors along with a proprietary command & control software. Hence, surge in defense expenditure is expected to boost the global unattended ground sensors market.

Demand for border trespassing detection system

Nations all around the world are investing in smart fencing technologies for border protection. For instance, in 2019, Government of India installed comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) along 142 KM of its international border. CIBMS uses state-of-art thermal imagers, intruder alarm system, and unattended ground sensors among others for improved deterrence capability against cross-border crimes & illegal activities. Moreover, Indian Border Security Force (BSF) plans to install CIBMS to more 1,955 KM international border for real-time intrusion detection capability. Such demand for border trespassing detection system will drive the global unattended ground sensors market.

Inquire Before Buying :

Key benefits of the report:

. This study presents the analytical depiction of the global unattended ground sensors industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global unattended ground sensors market share.

. The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global unattended ground sensors market growth scenario.

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

. The report provides a detailed global unattended ground sensors market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the unattended ground sensors market research report:

. Which are the leading market players active in the unattended ground sensors market?

. What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic sensorsteps?

Key Market Players

. Exensor Technology AB

. Northrop Grumman

. L3 Technologies Inc.

. McQ Inc.

. Textron Inc.

. Elbit Systems

. Prust Holding B.V.

. Domo Tactical Communications

. RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

. Seraphim Optronics.

Read More Reports -

Aerospace Nanotechnology Market -

Naval Sensors Market -

Aerospace Service Robotics Market-

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn