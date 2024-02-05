United States Smart TV Market Share, Size, Demand, Features Updates Trends And Sales Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ United States Smart TV Market Report by Resolution Type (4K UHD TV, HD TV, Full HD TV, 8K TV), Screen Size (Below 32 Inches, 32 to 45 Inches, 46 to 55 Inches, 56 to 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches), Screen Type (Flat, Curved), Technology (Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED), Platform (Android, Roku, WebOS, Tizen OS, iOS, MyHomeScreen, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 “, The United States smart TV market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.00% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the United States Smart TV Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Advancements, such as improved display technology, faster processors, and enhanced user interfaces, are supporting the market growth. In addition, smart TVs offer various features like organic light emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot light emitting diode (QLED), which provide enhanced picture quality and color accuracy. Moreover, smart TVs are equipped with high-quality processors that enable smoother navigation, faster app loading, and enhanced multitasking capabilities. Besides this, smart TVs incorporate features, such as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered content recommendations and voice control.

Rising Focus on Content Streaming:

The rising utilization of smart TVs, as people are seeking on-demand access to a vast range of movies, TV shows, and other content, is contributing to the market growth in the United States. Apart from this, streaming giants have millions of subscribers in the country, and various streaming services are often pre-installed on smart TVs. Furthermore, the convenience of having multiple streaming apps readily available on a single device encourages consumers to choose smart TVs over traditional ones. Moreover, smart TVs often receive software updates that ensure compatibility with the latest streaming platforms, ensuring a seamless viewing experience.

Smart Home Integration:

Smart home integration involves the seamless connection of various smart devices within a household, such as smart speakers, thermostats, lighting, security systems, and smart TVs. This integration enables centralized control through a single interface or voice commands, enhancing convenience and efficiency. In line with this, smart TVs allow users to not only access entertainment content but also manage other smart devices, creating a more cohesive and interconnected living environment. Furthermore, the rising demand for automation and energy efficiency is supporting the market growth in the country.



Leading Companies Operating in the United States Smart TV Industry:



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Electronics Corporation Sony Electronics Inc.

United States Smart TV Market Report Segmentation:

By Resolution Type:



4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV 8K TV

On the basis of the resolution type, the market has been divided into 4K UHD TV, HD TV, Full HD TV, and 8K TV.



By Screen Size:



Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches Above 65 Inches

Based on the screen size, the market has been classified into below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, and above 65 inches.

By Screen Type:



Flat Curved

On the basis of the screen type, the market has been bifurcated into flat and curved.

By Technology:



Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Based on the technology, the market has been segregated into liquid crystal display (LCD), light emitting diode (LED), organic light emitting diode (OLED), and quantum dot light emitting diode (QLED).

By Platform:



Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen Others

On the basis of the platform, the market has been segmented into android, Roku, WebOS, Tizen OS, iOS, MyHomeScreen, and others.

By Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into offline and online.

By Application:



Residential Commercial

On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into residential and commercial.



Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Region-wise, the United States smart TV market is segregated into Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.



United States Smart TV Market Trends:

The wide availability of smart TVs via online and offline distribution channels in the US is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, people are increasingly preferring online shopping, as it is making it easier for individuals to research and purchase smart TVs in comfort in their homes.

The growing demand for energy-efficient smart TVs on account of the rising awareness among individuals about environmental sustainability is offering a positive market outlook in the country. Besides this, manufacturers are focusing on designing more eco-friendly models that consume less energy.

