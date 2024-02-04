7 Best Movies Of Abhishek Bachchan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abhishek Bachchan turns 48:

Abhishek has been in multiple popular films, demonstrating his versatility as an actor. Here are seven films starring Abhishek Bachchan that are frequently considered among his greatest.

In R. Balki's drama film, Abhishek played an unusual character. He played the father of a child with a rare genetic disease, which was played by his real-life father, Big B.

Abhishek, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra starred in this romantic comedy. The film dealt with the theme of friendship and is remembered for its humor and stylish presentation.

In this Mani Ratnam-directed film, Abhishek plays Gurukant Desai, a successful entrepreneur. His performance drew great acclaim, and the movie was praised for its narrative.

In this crime-comedy film, Abhishek starred alongside Rani Mukerji. The duo played small-town con artists, and the audience well-received their chemistry.

The political drama "Yuva" stars Abhishek Bachchan as Lallan Singh and was directed by Mani Ratnam. The film follows three young men and their political influence in India.

Karan Johar's film examines complicated relationships. Abhishek was crucial alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji.

Abhishek Bachchan played the role of ACP Jai Dixit in this action thriller. The film was a massive success and established Abhishek as an action hero.